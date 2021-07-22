Vietnam Government supports T&T Group in purchase of 40 million Sputnik V vaccine doses

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 22 July 2021 - On July 12, the Government of Vietnam issued Resolution No. 73/NQ-CP allowing T&T Group to purchase Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation without using funds from the State budget or Vietnam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund.













The Government's resolution stated that, at the request of the vaccine manufacturer, the Government agreed to a proposal from the Ministry of Health to sign an agreement that relinquishes liability for the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. The agreement is similar to the agreement signed by the Ministry of Health when Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Company (VNVC) purchased a supply of the BNT162 vaccine from Pfizer and AZD1222 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.





Vietnamese authorities will be responsible for licensing import, inspection, and quality control of vaccines, organize free injection of all 40 million doses of vaccines mentioned above under regulations.





Implementing the Government's resolution, the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to introduce them to the T&T Group to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.





In the document, the Ministry of Health proposed RDIF give favourable conditions to T&T Group to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine in July 2021 to meet the urgent need to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Vietnam.





Mr Do Quang Hien, Chairman and General Director of T&T Group, shared: "Being socially responsible and with the desire to bring a safer and better life to the Vietnamese people, we were very honoured and proud when the Government agreed to allow us to negotiate to buy 40 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine from the Russian Federation."





"With 28 years of experience, a strong reputation, and great financial potential, along with many member units that have been operating in the field of health and pharmaceuticals for many years, T&T Group will make every effort to implement this great mission successfully."





"At the same time, we look forward to a long-term, strategic relationship with the world's leading pharmaceutical corporations not only in importing vaccines but also in receiving and transferring vaccine production technology to Vietnam. "





Established in 1993, T&T Group is one of the leading private multi-sector economic groups in Vietnam. It has over 80,000 employees working in Vietnam and representative offices in many countries such as the US, Russia, Germany, and Australia.





Currently, T&T Group operates in several key sectors: Finance and investment, real estate, industry and trade, logistics, traffic infrastructure, seaports, energy, environment and minerals, agriculture, forestry and fishery, health, education, and sports.





With outstanding business achievements and contributions to the community, T&T Group has been honoured twice to be awarded the First-class Labor Medal and many other noble awards.





Mr Do Quang Hien was also honoured to receive the First Class Labor Medal in 2019 awarded by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Asian Entrepreneur Award in 2017 awarded by Enterprise Asia - Asia's leading NGO.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, T&T Group and its member units have donated over $21.7 million for COVID-19 prevention and control activities in Vietnam.





