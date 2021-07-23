Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Literature Awards announces finalists, winners

Out of 171 works submitted, 34 were nominated for awards, with 9 winners

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/23 08:30
The Taiwan Literature Awards are organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. (NMTL photo)

The Taiwan Literature Awards are organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. (NMTL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) has announced the finalists and winners of the 2021 Taiwan Literature Awards.

A roster of 34 literary works written in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka have been nominated in the Creative Awards category, and the nine winners have already been announced. The ceremony will take place virtually on July 31 at 2:30 p.m.

A total of 171 literary works were submitted this year. The Creative Awards cover literary works written in Taiwanese, Hakka, and Mandarin — including those written by Indigenous writers — as well as a screenplay division, according to a NMTL press release.

There are two winners in the category of Hakka poetry as well as in Mandarin novels written by Indigenous persons, with one winner each in the categories of Taiwanese poetry, Taiwanese prose, Taiwanese novels, Hakka prose, screenplays, and Mandarin poetry written by Indigenous persons.

The winning works this year have a sense of humanity, society, and history, according to the jury panel.

"Where are you from?" by Huang Ming-feng (黃明峯), which focuses on a love story amid the Kuomintang's White Terror, won the award for Taiwanese poetry; "Talking about 'Fa' amid the pandemic" by Huang Chiu-chih (黄秋枝), which is about illness and folk healing amid the pandemic, was honored in the Hakka prose category; and “Slamaw’s Interview Record” by Huang Hsi(黃璽), which tells the story of the Slamaw people, a branch of the Atayal ethnic group, won the award for Indigenous poetry.

Since 2006, the Taiwan Literature Awards have been organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. For a full list of the nominated works, refer to the museum's website.
literature
award
award ceremony
Taiwan Literature Award 2021
Mandarin
Hakka
Taiwanese

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine to launch in 2023
Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine to launch in 2023
2021/07/21 19:47
Lithuanian MP backs Taiwan de facto embassy, calls China 'bloody authoritarian regime'
Lithuanian MP backs Taiwan de facto embassy, calls China 'bloody authoritarian regime'
2021/07/21 12:53
AIT welcomes establishment of Taiwan office in Lithuania
AIT welcomes establishment of Taiwan office in Lithuania
2021/07/20 13:36
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
2021/07/19 16:24
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
Video shows Vietnamese workers escape Taiwanese-owned factory amid COVID fears
2021/07/13 13:10

Updated : 2021-07-23 09:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect
Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Philippines while travel ban still in effect