Taiwan Literature Awards announces finalists, winners

The Taiwan Literature Awards are organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. (NMTL photo) The Taiwan Literature Awards are organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. (NMTL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) has announced the finalists and winners of the 2021 Taiwan Literature Awards.

A roster of 34 literary works written in Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka have been nominated in the Creative Awards category, and the nine winners have already been announced. The ceremony will take place virtually on July 31 at 2:30 p.m.

A total of 171 literary works were submitted this year. The Creative Awards cover literary works written in Taiwanese, Hakka, and Mandarin — including those written by Indigenous writers — as well as a screenplay division, according to a NMTL press release.

There are two winners in the category of Hakka poetry as well as in Mandarin novels written by Indigenous persons, with one winner each in the categories of Taiwanese poetry, Taiwanese prose, Taiwanese novels, Hakka prose, screenplays, and Mandarin poetry written by Indigenous persons.

The winning works this year have a sense of humanity, society, and history, according to the jury panel.

"Where are you from?" by Huang Ming-feng (黃明峯), which focuses on a love story amid the Kuomintang's White Terror, won the award for Taiwanese poetry; "Talking about 'Fa' amid the pandemic" by Huang Chiu-chih (黄秋枝), which is about illness and folk healing amid the pandemic, was honored in the Hakka prose category; and “Slamaw’s Interview Record” by Huang Hsi(黃璽), which tells the story of the Slamaw people, a branch of the Atayal ethnic group, won the award for Indigenous poetry.

Since 2006, the Taiwan Literature Awards have been organized by the National Museum of Taiwan Literature. For a full list of the nominated works, refer to the museum's website.