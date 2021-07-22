Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 airplanes collide at Dubai's main airport; no injuries

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 14:28
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates....

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.... (AP photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two passenger jets from low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Bahrain-based Gulf Air collided with each other on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport early Thursday morning, though authorities reported no injuries in the incident.

FlyDubai said one of its Boeing 737-800s heading to Kyrgyzstan found itself affected by ”a minor incident" and forced to return to the stand. It said passengers took a later flight, which departed six hours later.

“FlyDubai will work with the authorities to investigate the incident,” the airline said, adding that the collision damaged a wingtip on one of the aircraft.

Gulf Air said one its aircraft “was impacted on the tail by an aircraft of another airline.” Gulf Air did not identify the aircraft involved, but said it was “working to reconnect all the passengers to their final destinations.” Gulf Air flies passengers from Dubai International Airport onto its hub at Bahrain International Airport in Manama.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel before the coronavirus pandemic, said the collision forced them to shut down one of its two runways for two hours. It said operations were not affected by the closure.

Updated : 2021-07-22 15:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village