Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's TSMC could complete Japan fab by 2023

Construction of facility in Kumamoto expected to proceed in two phases

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 15:02
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first chip facility to be built in Japan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is reportedly expected to be up and running by 2023.

According to sources who spoke to Nikkei, the construction of the planned fab in Kumamoto will proceed in two phases. TSMC’s board is anticipated to make the final decision on the Japan expansion during this quarter, the report said.

The Japanese fab is expected to use TSMC’s 28 nm process and will have a production capacity of 40,000 wafers per month. While not the most advanced chips, 28 nm chips are still used in automotive microcontroller units, image processors, and consumer electronics.

Nikkei reported that the chip plant will primarily be used to manufacture image sensors for Sony, TSMC’s biggest Japanese customer. TSMC’s final decision on the facility could still be affected by several factors, including incentives from the Japanese government, commitments by Japanese suppliers to build chip-related infrastructure, and the development of supply chains, sources told the outlet.
TSMC
TSMC Japan plant
TSMC Sony

RELATED ARTICLES

Adolescents ages 12-18 to be eligible for Pfizer-BNT shots in Taiwan
Adolescents ages 12-18 to be eligible for Pfizer-BNT shots in Taiwan
2021/07/21 16:52
TSMC’s Hsinchu expansion plan passes preliminary environmental assessment
TSMC’s Hsinchu expansion plan passes preliminary environmental assessment
2021/07/19 11:59
TSMC Japan play aims to ease auto, image sensor shortage
TSMC Japan play aims to ease auto, image sensor shortage
2021/07/17 09:42
Apple reportedly eyeing 90 million units of new iPhone
Apple reportedly eyeing 90 million units of new iPhone
2021/07/15 17:25
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
Taiwan's TSMC likely to post double-digit earnings increase despite Intel ambitions
2021/07/15 12:08

Updated : 2021-07-22 15:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village