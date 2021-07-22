Taiwan reports 30 local COVID cases, 4 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (July 22) reported 30 new local COVID-19 cases, ending Taiwan's streak of five consecutive days with fewer than 20 local infections.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 33 new coronavirus cases that afternoon, including 30 local and three imported infections. He also announced four deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 782.

Local cases

The latest local cases included 15 males and 15 females between the ages of five and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from July 17-21. As for the distribution of these cases, there were 11 each in New Taipei City and Taipei City, seven in Taoyuan City, and one in Hsinchu City.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 24 are from known sources, five are from unknown sources, and one is under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing to clarify the source of the infections.

COVID deaths

Chen said that of the four deaths reported Thursday, two were men and two were women between the ages of 60 and 70. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from June 1 to June 27. They were diagnosed between June 4 and June 29 and died between July 19 and July 21.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 14,255 cases announced between May 11 and July 20, 12,456, or 87.4%, have been released from quarantine.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the three imported cases reported on Thursday were all males from under the age of 10 to their 20s. They arrived in Taiwan from China, the U.S., and the United Arab Emirates between July 8 and July 20.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,852,658 COVID-19 tests, with 1,835,679 coming back negative. Out of the 15,511 confirmed cases, 1,253 were imported, 14,205 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 106 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 782 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 774 deaths from local infections, 389 were in New Taipei; 294 in Taipei; 27 in Keelung; 24 in Taoyuan; 14 in Changhua County; 10 in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung; three in Miaoli; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Taitung, Yunlin, and Nantou counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.