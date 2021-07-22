Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 12:47
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Los Angeles FC 1 0 1
Portland 1 1 2

First Half_1, Portland, Valeri, 2 (Van Rankin), 2nd minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 3 (Rossi), 17th.

Second Half_3, Portland, Mora, 3 (Blanco), 90th+3.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Pablo Sisniega; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte.

Yellow Cards_Paredes, Portland, 86th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Tristan Blackmon, Marco Farfan, Kim Moon-hwan (Corey Baird, 67th), Diego Palacios (Raheem Edwards, 67th), Eddie Segura; Jose Cifuentes, Francisco Ginella (Bryce Duke, 68th); Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Brian Rodriguez, 79th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Blake Bodily, 86th), Larrys Mabiala, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chara, George Fochive (Cristhian Paredes, 67th), Diego Valeri; Yimmi Chara (Sebastian Blanco, 74th), Jeremy Ebobisse (Felipe Mora, 74th), Marvin Loria (Dairon Asprilla, 67th).

Updated : 2021-07-22 13:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village