Felipe Mora scores in stoppage time, Timbers beat LAFC 2-1

By EDWARD ELSTON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/22 12:50
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring for the Timbers in the second minute with his 100th goal with Portland Portland (6-6-1) and second of the season.

LAFC (6-5-3) tied in the 16th minute on Carlos Vela’s goal, his fifth of the season.

Mora, who came off the bench in the 74th minute, scored for amid a scramble by both teams in the final moments.

The loss snapped a LAFC's three-game winning streak.

The Timbers were without defender Claudio Bravo midfielder Eryk Williamson. Bravo, is with Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics, and Williamson with the U.S. in the Gold Cup.

Updated : 2021-07-22 13:51 GMT+08:00

