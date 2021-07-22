Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Prominent security forum to hold its first Asia meeting in Taiwan in 2022

Taiwanese think tank to co-host Halifax International Security Forum’s upcoming event

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 14:50
HFX TAIPEI meeting will be held in January 2022. (HFX photo)

HFX TAIPEI meeting will be held in January 2022. (HFX photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) announced on Thursday (July 22) that its first major meeting in Asia will be co-hosted with a Taiwanese think tank in Taipei in early 2022, per CNA.

Together with Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), the nonpartisan convener based in Washington, DC. has scheduled the HFX TAIPEI meeting for January 21-23, 2022.

“HFX will celebrate the courage and achievements of one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies by holding a landmark international security forum in Taipei,” according to HFX President Peter Van Praagh. “All people who value democracy will immediately recognize the importance of showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people,” he added.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch described the decision as a recognition of the accomplishments of Taiwan and its leaders. He tweeted that Taiwan is “a haven for democracy and free speech” and a “perfect place” for the critical security issue discussion.

INDSR Chief Executive Officer Chen-Wei Lin (林成蔚) in a statement said, “promoting dialogue among think tanks is an important part of our mission. It is an honor to help make this happen.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pointed out that HFX is a significant international event that brings worldwide democracies together to discuss security issues and bolster strategic cooperation. In May, the forum awarded Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) the 2020 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Services, recognizing the country’s achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and upholding democracy.

MOFA also welcomed the upcoming HFX TAIPEI meeting, saying it will work closely with HFX and INDSR to ensure the success of the event so that like-minded partners and international friends can work together to defend the values of freedom and democracy.
HFX
Halifax International Security Forum
National Defense and Security Research
HFX TAIPEI
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

China resents Taiwan's new representative office in Lithuania
China resents Taiwan's new representative office in Lithuania
2021/07/21 12:00
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
Foreign Minister calls Taiwan Strait peace global issue
2021/07/20 12:00
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
Taiwan insists relations with Eswatini, Haiti stable
2021/07/18 15:46
Taiwan expresses gratitude for Slovakia's friendship, concern for nation
Taiwan expresses gratitude for Slovakia's friendship, concern for nation
2021/07/18 10:14
Taiwan signs aviation agreement with Germany
Taiwan signs aviation agreement with Germany
2021/07/16 18:36

Updated : 2021-07-22 15:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
Videos show horrific flooding in subways in China's Zhengzhou
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village
Taiwan table tennis player seen on 'anti-sex' cardboard bed in Olympic Village