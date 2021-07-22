Prominent security forum to hold its first Asia meeting in Taiwan in 2022

HFX TAIPEI meeting will be held in January 2022. (HFX photo) HFX TAIPEI meeting will be held in January 2022. (HFX photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Halifax International Security Forum (HFX) announced on Thursday (July 22) that its first major meeting in Asia will be co-hosted with a Taiwanese think tank in Taipei in early 2022, per CNA.

Together with Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), the nonpartisan convener based in Washington, DC. has scheduled the HFX TAIPEI meeting for January 21-23, 2022.

“HFX will celebrate the courage and achievements of one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies by holding a landmark international security forum in Taipei,” according to HFX President Peter Van Praagh. “All people who value democracy will immediately recognize the importance of showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people,” he added.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch described the decision as a recognition of the accomplishments of Taiwan and its leaders. He tweeted that Taiwan is “a haven for democracy and free speech” and a “perfect place” for the critical security issue discussion.

INDSR Chief Executive Officer Chen-Wei Lin (林成蔚) in a statement said, “promoting dialogue among think tanks is an important part of our mission. It is an honor to help make this happen.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pointed out that HFX is a significant international event that brings worldwide democracies together to discuss security issues and bolster strategic cooperation. In May, the forum awarded Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) the 2020 John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Services, recognizing the country’s achievements in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and upholding democracy.

MOFA also welcomed the upcoming HFX TAIPEI meeting, saying it will work closely with HFX and INDSR to ensure the success of the event so that like-minded partners and international friends can work together to defend the values of freedom and democracy.

Hosting @HFXForum in #Taipei rightly recognizes the accomplishments of #Taiwan & its leaders. Taiwan is a haven for #democracy and #freespeech: the perfect place to discuss the critical security issues affecting us all. — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member (@SenateForeign) July 21, 2021