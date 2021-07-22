Abubakar, Willis help Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0

Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, front, moves the ball past FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess during the second half of an MLS soccer match W... Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, front, moves the ball past FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, moves the ball past FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania during the second half of an MLS soccer mat... Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, moves the ball past FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios, right, loses control of the ball as FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess, left, and forward Ricardo Pepi defend d... Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios, right, loses control of the ball as FC Dallas defender Nkosi Burgess, left, and forward Ricardo Pepi defend during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, center, is congratulated on his goal by forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, and midfielder Cole Bassett during t... Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar, center, is congratulated on his goal by forward Andre Shinyashiki, left, and midfielder Cole Bassett during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Dallas on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids won 2-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored his first goal of the season, William Yarbrough had three saves and the Colorado Rapids beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Colorado (7-3-3) extended its home scoring streak to 32 games.

Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to open the scoring in the 48th minute. Michael Barrios, near the corner of the area, cut inside to evade a defender and the curled a roller inside the far post to make it 2-0 in the 55th.

Yarbrough has six shutouts this season to tie Nashville's Joe Willis for most in MLS.

Dallas (2-7-5) has lost three consecutive matches for the first time since May 2019 and has just one win — with six losses — in its last 11 games.

