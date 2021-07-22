Alexa
2 more Olympic athletes among 91 total Tokyo virus cases

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 11:51
The Olympic Rings and a Tokyo 2020 sign are pictured inside Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Yokoha...

TOKYO (AP) — Two athletes were among four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally Thursday of people accredited for the Tokyo Games who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, bringing the number to 91.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic tested positive and had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel in cases announced Wednesday.

Two additional “Games-concerned personnel” — a category that includes team coaches and officials — staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.

That number does not include athletes who tested positive at home before their scheduled travel to Tokyo for events they will now miss.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-22 13:08 GMT+08:00

