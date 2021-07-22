Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sallói's stoppage-time goal gives KC 1-1 tie with San Jose

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 11:23
Sallói's stoppage-time goal gives KC 1-1 tie with San Jose

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored in stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 1-1 tie with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night.

Sallói tapped in a rebound in the fourth minute of injury time. Johnny Russell banged a free kick off the crossbar and into the back of goalkeeper James Marcinkowski and Sallói beat two teammates to the ball for the finish from point-blank range.

Sporting (8-3-3) is unbeaten — with eight wins — in 11 regular-season home matches dating to October 2020. Kansas City last had a longer regular-season unbeaten run at home when it went 24 games without a loss at Children’s Mercy Park from June 2016 to September 2017.

Nathan Cardoso, who signed with the Earthquakes (3-7-4) on June 25, scored his first MLS goal to make it 1-0 in the 53rd minute.

San Jose is winless in 10 games. The ’Quakes have managed to draw consecutive matches after taking just one point in its previous seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-22 13:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan