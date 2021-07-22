Alexa
Dr. Pest Control recently launched a new method to kill termites

By Dr. Pest Control Co. , Media OutReach
2021/07/22 12:00

HONG KONG SAR - Social Media IconMedia OutReach - 22 July 2021 - Termites are one of the five major pests in the world. Many people have tried many ways to go back and forth in vain, even causing the spread of ant colonies. According to the findings of the European Institute of Biology, a huge number of termites will produce methane, which will increase the temperature of the earth; the CO2 produced by them accounts for about 20% of the total annual CO2 emissions on the earth; in addition, they emit a large amount of formic acid pollution. Exceeds the environmental impact of automobile and industrial smog. In view of this, "Social Media IconDr. Pest Control Co." looks for adjustments to the Social Media Iconmethod of eliminating termites, and finally came up with a "new method of eliminating termites."

For many years, termite control has been an arduous task in many fields, and most of the Social Media Iconpest control companies in the market recommend some Social Media Icontermite treatment methods, mostly chemical agents. Chemical control is indeed high in prevention and effective, and it has always been important in the prevention and Social Media Iconcontrol of termites. status. However, with the development of society, some drugs with high toxicity and long residual effectiveness will cause secondary damage to the environment, so they have been banned.

Since the use of Social Media Icontermite control pharmacy is not only used in the countryside, but also mostly involves indoor/residential/buildings and gardens and other places where humans live, so poison-killing chemicals have concerns about the health of humans and animals. Therefore, the choice of medicine is especially important.

In response to this reason, the "Dr. Pest Control Co." pest control company has launched a new "new method of eradicating termites" based on the traditional Social Media Iconmethod of eradicating termites.

After surveying, the engineers found the location of the termite's nest, began to make preparations, and studied the walking path of the worker ants, mixed the termite bait on the things that the termites liked to eat, let the termites eat and move back to the nest, when the engineers found After the nest location is accurate, Social Media Icontermite control pharmacy will be used to contact them in the next step. Termites will die in the nest when they touch the Social Media Icontermite control pharmacy, and the same kind will eat the dead termites, creating a cycle. According to the size of the nest, observe the number of worker ants, and then proceed to the next step of digging the queen. . Basically kill the queen, this termite nest is abandoned.

This material is derived from the compounds developed from plant extracts, non-toxic, easy to dissolve, and will not cause residues in the environment. It can be used in places that are sensitive to public safety, such as homes, parks, kindergartens, hospitals and other places with wide front yards.

The quality guarantee period for the control of termites is one year. During the termite prevention and control quality guarantee period, ant damage will be eliminated for free. During the guarantee period, the "Dr. Pest Control Co." pest control company will also send special personnel to visit regularly to review the control effect. Because Social Media Icontermite prevention and control not only need to eliminate all termites, in fact, it requires long-term investigation and care, which is the best way to Social Media Iconprevent termites.

The "Dr. Pest Control Co." pest control company launched a service on Social Media Icontermite prevention and Social Media Icontermite prevention and control, specifically to help some families and organizations. Although there are many common Social Media Iconmethods to eliminate termites in the market, there are many ways to Social Media Iconeliminate termites that not only can not cure termites, but also allow termites to spread. In every corner of the house, the fastest way toSocial Media Icon eliminate termites is to rely on professional Social Media Icontermite control companies orSocial Media Icon termite removal companies to help the family find out where termites are easily attracted and where to use termite treatment Social Media Iconmethods to control termites.

About Dr. Pest Control Co.

"Dr. Pest Control Co." Social Media Iconpest control company is known for comprehensive indoor and outdoor Social Media Iconpest control. We are dedicated to the needs of our customers. We are divided into Social Media Iconanti-mosquito, Social Media Iconanti-ants, Social Media Iconanti-rodent, Social Media Iconanti-termite, Social Media Iconanti-cockroach, Social Media Iconanti-bed bug, and Social Media Iconanti-wood lice, Social Media Iconpest control before entering the premises, Social Media Iconpest control after renovation, and Social Media Iconhousehold pest control services.

In addition to the above-mentioned services, hand-made insect pest control has been expanded to become a Social Media Iconpest control company integrating Social Media Iconatomization disinfection company and Social Media Iconcleaning company according to customer needs. It has professional indoor cleaning and disinfection services, such as: Social Media Iconremoving formaldehyde, Social Media Iconcleaning after decoration, and Social Media Iconremoving formaldehyde. And Social Media Iconnano-natural disinfection services, etc. In addition, in order to fully meet the current needs of customers for natural non-toxicity, we mainly use Social Media Iconnatural mosquito-killing methods,Social Media Icon natural ant-killing methods, Social Media Iconrat-killing methods, Social Media Icontermite-eliminating methods, Social Media Icontermite-eliminating methods, Social Media Iconhow to eliminate termites, Social Media Iconhow to termite eradication, Social Media Icontermite treatment methods, Social Media Iconnatural ways to kill cockroaches, Social Media Iconhousehold insecticide methods, Social Media Iconnew house insecticide methods, etc. are for customers' reference.

"Dr. Pest Control Co." refers to the collection of Social Media Icontermite companies, Social Media Iconbed bug control companies, Social Media Iconlice control companies, Social Media Iconanti-ant companies, Social Media Iconrodent control companies, Social Media Iconcockroach control companies, Social Media Iconhousehold pest control companies, etc., all have special methods to eliminate pests. In addition, customers have questions about the fees, Social Media Iconprice of the pest control company and Social Media Iconthe cost of termite control, Dr. Pest Control will also provide customers with reference.


Updated : 2021-07-22 12:21 GMT+08:00

