Priso scores first MLS goal, Toronto FC ties Red Bulls 1-1

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 10:02
TORONTO (AP) — Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.

Updated : 2021-07-22 11:33 GMT+08:00

