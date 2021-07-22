Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Paredes, Kamara spark late rally, DC United ties Fire 2-2

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 10:27
Paredes, Kamara spark late rally, DC United ties Fire 2-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Paredes and Ola Kamara scored about five minutes apart to help D.C. United rally for a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Paredes put away a pass from Yordy Reyna, bouncing a one-touch shot off the post to trim D.C. United's deficit to 2-1 in the 82nd minute, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring.

The 18-year-old Paredes, in his second MLS season, has scored in back-to-back games, including his first career goal in a 7-1 win over Toronto FC on July 3.

Gastón Giménez opened the scoring for Chicago (3-8-3) in the 32nd minute and the Fire took a 2-0 lead in the 61st on Andy Najar's own goal.

D.C. United (5-7-2) has just five points from its last nine away matches (one win, two ties), losing the last two.

The Fire (3-8-3) have lost only one — with nine ties — of their last 14 home matches against D.C. United and are unbeaten in the last six meetings in Chicago.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-22 11:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan