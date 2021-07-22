Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scores to help NYC beat Montreal 1-0

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, right, fights for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales during an MLS soccer match Wedne... CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, right, fights for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, right, defends as CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match Wedne... New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, right, defends as CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 202... NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, right, strikes the ball next to CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong during an MLS soccer match Wedn... New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, right, strikes the ball next to CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza's kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.

Barraza made one save to help NYC improve to 6-5-2.

Montreal dropped to 6-4-4

___

