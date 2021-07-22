Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scores to help NYC beat Montreal 1-0

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 09:34
New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, right, strikes the ball next to CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong during an MLS soccer match Wedn...
NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 202...
New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, right, defends as CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match Wedne...
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, right, fights for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales during an MLS soccer match Wedne...

New York City FC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, right, strikes the ball next to CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong during an MLS soccer match Wedn...

NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against CF Montreal during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 21, 202...

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, right, defends as CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis kicks the ball during an MLS soccer match Wedne...

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, right, fights for the ball against New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales during an MLS soccer match Wedne...

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza's kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.

Barraza made one save to help NYC improve to 6-5-2.

Montreal dropped to 6-4-4

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-22 10:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways
Videos show horrific flooding inside China's Zhengzhou subways