New York Red Bulls 1, Toronto FC 1

|New York Red Bulls
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 3, 46th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Priso, 1, 62nd.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel Coronel, Luca Lewis; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Kevin Silva.
Yellow Cards_Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 71st; Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 72nd; Priso, Toronto FC, 81st; Soteldo, Toronto FC, 90th+2.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Kevin Klinger, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
___
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel Coronel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards, Amro Tarek, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Omir Fernandez, 74th), Wikelman Carmona (Caden Clark, 54th), Sean Davis, Dru Yearwood (Tom Barlow, 84th); Fabio, Patryk Klimala.
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro (Ralph Priso, 18th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo; Dom Dwyer (Jozy Altidore, 54th).