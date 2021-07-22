Alexa
Typhoon In-Fa periphery to bring heavy rain to northern Taiwan today

In-Fa to come closest to Taiwan on July 23-24 bringing powerful winds, heavy rain

  297
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/22 10:52
Animated GIF of Typhoon In-Fa. (NOAA image)

Animated GIF of Typhoon In-Fa. (NOAA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) this morning (July 22) issued extremely heavy wind and heavy rain advisories for nine counties and cities in northern and western Taiwan as the periphery of Typhoon In-Fa (烟花) approaches.

As of 8 a.m. today, In-Fa was located 490 kilometers southeast of Taipei moving west-northwest at a speed of five kilometers per hour (kph), according to the CWB. It had a radius of 200 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 144 kph with gusts of up to 180 kph.

As the periphery of Typhoon In-Fa begins to reach Taiwan, the CWB at 9:35 a.m. this morning released an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yilan County. It also issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung City, Hsinchu City, and Taichung City.

Map of Typhoon In-Fa's predicted path. (JTWC image)

CWB forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) said that as In-Fa nears Taiwan today, its outer rain bands will affect western and northern Taiwan. She predicts there will be heavy rainfall in northern and northeastern Taiwan, including mountainous areas, while central and southern Taiwan will see scattered showers that will increase in intensity later in the day.

In addition to precipitation, Hsieh said that In-Fa's periphery will also bring powerful winds and big waves to coastal areas of northeastern Taiwan, northern Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait, Hengchun Peninsula, and Matsu. Waves as high as five meters have been reported on the coast of Matus, while waves up to three meters in height have been seen on Taiwan's east coast.

Map of In-Fa's predicted path. (JMA image)

Hsieh said that In-Fa is moving very slowly and due to high water temperatures there are still opportunities for it to intensify before it comes closest to Taiwan. Based on current models, Hsieh says it appears that In-Fa will swing north-northwest and pass between Miyako-jima and Ishigaki on Friday morning (July 23).

Hsieh predicted that In-Fa will come closest to Taiwan Friday and Saturday (July 24). Therefore, Hsieh said that the impact on Taiwan in terms of wind and rain will be even greater over the coming two days.

Map of In-Fa's predicted path. (CWB image)

By Sunday (July 25), In-Fa will have shifted far away from Taiwan as it begins to make landfall in Zhejiang Province. Starting on Sunday, Taiwan will begin to be affected by southwesterly winds, which are expected to bring more precipitation to the country well into next week.

Animated GIF of Typhoon In-Fa. (NOAA image)
Updated : 2021-07-22 11:32 GMT+08:00

