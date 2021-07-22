GEODIS Honored with Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award for Service in the Americas

NASHVILLE and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 July 2021 - GEODIS, a global supply chain operator, has been recognized by Lenovo, a Fortune Global 500 company and technology leader in smart devices and solutions, with the Logistics Excellence Award. GEODIS was recently honored for its service in the Americas region at Lenovo's annual Suppliers Conference.













Lenovo, a leading manufacturer in connected devices such as laptops, PCs, tablets and smartphones, experienced significant sales growth over the past year despite the constraints imposed on the global economy and restrictions to the supply chain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. GEODIS played a prominent role in Lenovo's sales growth by providing supply chain and logistics solutions and an agile approach that enabled the company to navigate the dynamics of the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Lenovo, a company that we've been proud to partner with since 2019," said Eric Martin-Neuville, GEODIS' Executive Vice President of the Freight Forwarding activity. "Businesses across the globe faced unprecedented supply chain challenges this past year. We are proud of our teams dedicated to the Lenovo business—especially those in China, Hong Kong and the Americas—who worked closely to navigate the high demands for capacity and service securing its supply chain. Our mission at GEODIS is to always find solutions for our customers' problems and help them grow their businesses, which is precisely what we were able to accomplish in our work with Lenovo."





Notably, GEODIS was recognized by Lenovo for this year's award due to its innovative air freight solutions connecting China to North America. GEODIS AirDirect provides air freight service through its Own Controlled Network to offer a reliable, consistent schedule to help provide safe transport of cargo from major destinations across continents to fill the urgent need for capacity. GEODIS operates several key routes, including AirDirect Greater China – Mexico, which offers an air freight solution from Hong Kong to Guadalajara and is the only direct flight available in the market.





To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.





About GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.





#GEODIS