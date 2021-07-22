Alexa
NBA Finals up over last year, but post 4th-lowest average

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 07:43
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds the finals MVP trophy after the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots next to Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Television ratings for the NBA Finals and playoffs posted sizable increases over last year. But that was the only good news for the NBA as far as viewer numbers.

According to Nielsen, the NBA and ABC, the six-game series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns averaged 9.91 million viewers, a 32% increase over last year's series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, which also went six games. However, the average makes it the fourth-lowest since 1997.

The Lakers-Heat series — which was played in October in the Orlando bubble after the coronavirus pandemic pushed the season back five months — averaged only 7.45 million. San Antonio's 2007 four-game sweep of Cleveland (9.29 million) and the Spurs' six-game victory over New Jersey in 2003 (9.83 million) are the other series to average fewer than 10 million since 1997.

The numbers were also down 34.5% compared to two years ago, when the Toronto-Golden State series averaged 15.14 million.

Milwaukee's 105-98 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday night attracted the most viewers in the series, averaging 12.52 million. The audience peaked between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. EDT at 16.54 million. Only two games in the series averaged 10 million or more.

This year's playoffs averaged 4.25 million, up 35% over last year but down 18% compared to 2019.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

