Charleston's clay-court women's event gets new sponsor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston's WTA event will have a renovated stadium and a new sponsor for 2022.

Tournament organizers said Wednesday that Credit One Bank has committed to be a multi-year title sponsor of the event that had been called the Volvo Car Open from 2016 through this past April.

The tournament if finishing up a $40 million redo of the stadium court that will be renamed Credit One Stadium.

The event, which traditionally marks the start of the clay-court season, will celebrate its 50th year when its played next spring.

Organizers said Volvo Cars USA will continue to play a sponsorship role. Tournament winners have gotten to pick a new Volvo as part of their prize.