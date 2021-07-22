Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/22 04:18
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher again on Wall Street, extending their gains following a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. Investors turned their attention to company earnings, which have started to roll in steadily. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market again, rising 1.8%. Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped after the company reported much better-than-expected results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.29%, but it’s still below where it was last week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 35.63 points, or 0.8%, to 4,358.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286.01 points, or 0.8%, to 34,798.00.

The Nasdaq rose 133.08 points, or 0.9%, to 14,631.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.74 points, or 1.8%, to 2,234.04.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.53 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 110.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 204.72 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 70.80 points, or 3.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 602.62 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 4,191.52 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,743.67 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.19 points, or 13.1%.

Updated : 2021-07-22 05:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert