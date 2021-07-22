New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|178.90
|Up
|9.20
|Sep
|167.10
|177.90
|166.55
|176.00
|Up
|9.20
|Oct
|178.90
|Up
|9.20
|Dec
|169.75
|180.85
|169.55
|178.90
|Up
|9.20
|Mar
|172.00
|182.90
|171.80
|181.05
|Up
|9.10
|May
|172.60
|183.75
|172.60
|181.95
|Up
|8.90
|Jul
|174.75
|184.25
|174.20
|182.55
|Up
|8.75
|Sep
|174.50
|184.60
|174.50
|182.95
|Up
|8.60
|Dec
|174.50
|185.05
|174.50
|183.50
|Up
|8.55
|Mar
|175.95
|185.60
|175.60
|184.00
|Up
|8.50
|May
|177.80
|184.40
|177.80
|184.40
|Up
|8.50
|Jul
|178.00
|184.70
|178.00
|184.70
|Up
|8.50
|Sep
|178.45
|185.05
|178.45
|185.05
|Up
|8.50
|Dec
|177.30
|186.25
|177.30
|185.70
|Up
|8.50
|Mar
|186.30
|Up
|8.45
|May
|187.25
|Up
|8.45