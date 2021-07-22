Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 03:20
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 178.90 Up 9.20
Sep 167.10 177.90 166.55 176.00 Up 9.20
Oct 178.90 Up 9.20
Dec 169.75 180.85 169.55 178.90 Up 9.20
Mar 172.00 182.90 171.80 181.05 Up 9.10
May 172.60 183.75 172.60 181.95 Up 8.90
Jul 174.75 184.25 174.20 182.55 Up 8.75
Sep 174.50 184.60 174.50 182.95 Up 8.60
Dec 174.50 185.05 174.50 183.50 Up 8.55
Mar 175.95 185.60 175.60 184.00 Up 8.50
May 177.80 184.40 177.80 184.40 Up 8.50
Jul 178.00 184.70 178.00 184.70 Up 8.50
Sep 178.45 185.05 178.45 185.05 Up 8.50
Dec 177.30 186.25 177.30 185.70 Up 8.50
Mar 186.30 Up 8.45
May 187.25 Up 8.45

Updated : 2021-07-22 04:42 GMT+08:00

