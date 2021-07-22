Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sentencing set for gunman who killed 5 in newsroom attack

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 01:22
Sentencing set for gunman who killed 5 in newsroom attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The gunman found criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The Capital Gazette reports that sentencing for Jarrod Ramos, 41, is set for Sept. 28.

John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith were killed in the June 2018 attack in the Capital Gazette's newsroom.

Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. Last week, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning a verdict that Ramos was legally sane and therefore criminally responsible for the killings.

Prosecutors have filed notice that they're seeking at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Maryland law requires Circuit Judge Michael Wachs to sentence Ramos to some type of life sentence for first-degree murder, but he can offer the possibility of parole.

Updated : 2021-07-22 02:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym