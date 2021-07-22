Alexa
Mississippi city settles over man's death in police custody

By Associated Press
2021/07/22 01:12
SOUTHAVEN. Miss. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee man who took LSD at a concert and then died after police stunned him and restrained him facedown has settled their lawsuit with a Mississippi city.

The agreement ended a wrongful death trial this week between Troy Goode's family and Southaven over his 2015 death, WMC-TV reported.

The terms of the agreement were not immediately released.

Both sides agreed that Goode, 30, of Cordova, Tennessee, took LSD at a concert. Several people called 911 after the show and reported a man acting erratically, authorities said.

Police used a Taser and a police dog to capture Goode, and then tied him with restraints and put him on his stomach on a stretcher. Goode's family said he suffocated in that position because he had asthma and could not breathe properly with the pressure on his lungs.

Attorneys for Southaven said the LSD contributed to a heart problem that caused his death and police and paramedics had to restrain Goode in that manner so he didn't hurt himself or others.

The city issued a statement saying the settlement was not an admission of guilt or responsibility but instead was to protect Southaven's finances.

“The night of this incident our first responders faced many challenges while timely decisions were critical. They served courageously and I will not let them be second-guessed by anyone, including a jury, while doing their job keeping the city and our citizens safe,” Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite wrote.

Updated : 2021-07-22 02:15 GMT+08:00

