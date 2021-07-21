Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Belgian govt announces breakthrough in migrant hunger strike

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 23:58
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, a Red Cross health worker calls an ambulance to transfer a man on a hunger strike to a hospital as h...
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, a man on hunger strike is transferred to a hospital from the ULB Francophone university in Brussels....
People listen to speeches during a protest in support of migrants without officials papers on hunger strike in Brussels, Saturday, July 17, 2021. MMor...

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, a Red Cross health worker calls an ambulance to transfer a man on a hunger strike to a hospital as h...

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, a man on hunger strike is transferred to a hospital from the ULB Francophone university in Brussels....

People listen to speeches during a protest in support of migrants without officials papers on hunger strike in Brussels, Saturday, July 17, 2021. MMor...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government announced a breakthrough Wednesday that it hoped would end a hunger strike by several hundred migrants seeking to collectively obtain legal residency.

The chairman of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo’s Liberal party, Egbert Lachaert, said that under the outline of a deal those concerned would have their cases looked at individually in a neutral zone, “without group pressure and without putting lives at risk.”

The migrants began their hunger strike on May 23 at a church and two universities in Brussels. Some were wheeled out of the Church of St. John the Baptist at the Béguinage after the deal was announced. Activists met them with rapturous applause and singing.

Some hunger strikers said they were ending their action after receiving unspecific assurances from the government. It was unclear whether those at the two universities would follow suit.

“Relieved," tweeted Migration State Secretary Sammy Mahdi. “For me this was not a fight against people but for a correct policy.”

Mahdi had argued that the hunger strikers needed to file individual residency requests. He appeared to stick to his position that a collective granting of residency for all the participants in the hunger strike was out of the question.

In recent days, some of the migrants had started refusing water as well as food, increasing fears that some might die soon.

“Let's hope no one has any lasting injuries because of this,” the minister said.

United Nations officials have said that some 150,000 migrants live without authorization ib Belgium, a nation of 11.5 million. They said that people wanting to have their status legalized are deterred from doing so because they fear they will be deported if they apply.

The hunger strike had also ignited tensions within Belgium's coalition government.

____

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Updated : 2021-07-22 01:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym