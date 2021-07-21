Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tunisia's president orders military to manage virus crisis

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/21 22:50
A view of a closed beach in La Marsa, Tunisa, Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions. Tunisia is facing its worst coronaviru...
The access road to the beach is closed due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions in La Marsa, Tunisia, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tunisia is facing its wo...
A view of a closed beach in La Marsa, Tunisia, Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions. Tunisia is facing its worst coronavir...

A view of a closed beach in La Marsa, Tunisa, Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions. Tunisia is facing its worst coronaviru...

The access road to the beach is closed due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions in La Marsa, Tunisia, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tunisia is facing its wo...

A view of a closed beach in La Marsa, Tunisia, Saturday, July 17, 2021, due to reinstated COVID-19 restrictions. Tunisia is facing its worst coronavir...

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president on Wednesday ordered the military to take over management of the national COVID-19 pandemic response, as the country fights one of Africa’s worst outbreaks.

Tunisia's military health service is to take on the task, President Kais Saied announced on regional TV network Al Arabiya.

Soldiers and military medics are already carrying out vaccinations in remote parts of Tunisia. On Tuesday, military trucks transported oxygen to regions in the center and northwest of the country where hospitals are suffering shortages.

Meanwhile, a new interim health minister was taking office Wednesday, after his predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to open vaccination centers to adults of all ages for the first time for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha this week.

Authorities were unprepared for the decision, which prompted confusion and chaos as crowds massed at vaccination centers. The president called it a “crime” to incite such gatherings just as the government is trying to discourage crowds and limit the spread of the virus.

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, Tunisian authorities restricted gatherings and reinstated a curfew in some regions where infections are high.

The country also closed some of its Mediterranean beaches in a new blow for the long-struggling tourism sector.

Overall, Tunisia has reported more deaths per capita than any African country and among the highest daily death rates per capita in the world in recent weeks. Foreign countries have been pouring in vaccines and other medical aid.

Updated : 2021-07-22 00:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
President apologizes after Taiwan's Olympic athletes made to fly economy
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym