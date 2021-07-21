Alexa
Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 22:52
Zambia 3, Netherlands 10

Netherlands 6 4 10
Zambia 1 2 3

First Half_1, Netherlands, Miedema, (Janssen), 9th minute; 2, Netherlands, Martens, , 14th; 3, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 15th; 4, Zambia, Banda, (Siamfuko), 19th; 5, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 29th; 6, Netherlands, Martens, (Groenen), 38th; 7, Netherlands, Van de Sanden, (Roord), 44th.

Second Half_8, Netherlands, Miedema, (Van de Donk), 59th; 9, Netherlands, Roord, (Beerensteyn), 64th; 10, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, , 75th; 11, Netherlands, Pelova, (Jansen), 80th; 12, Zambia, Banda, (Chanda), 82nd; 13, Zambia, Banda, , 83rd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Yellow Cards_Siamfuko, Zambia, 67th; Van Es, Netherlands, 90th.

Referee_Laura Fortunato.

Updated : 2021-07-22 00:01 GMT+08:00

