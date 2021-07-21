Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 57 38 .600 _
Tampa Bay 56 39 .589 1
New York 49 44 .527 7
Toronto 48 43 .527 7
Baltimore 31 63 .330 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 37 .611 _
Cleveland 47 45 .511
Detroit 45 51 .469 13½
Minnesota 40 55 .421 18
Kansas City 38 55 .409 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 58 38 .604 _
Oakland 55 42 .567
Seattle 51 44 .537
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11
Texas 35 60 .368 22½

___

Tuesday's Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 4, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-22 00:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption