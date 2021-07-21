NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|6
|3
|1
|19
|16
|7
|Chicago
|5
|4
|2
|17
|11
|15
|North Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|16
|15
|8
|Gotham FC
|4
|1
|4
|16
|10
|5
|Houston
|5
|4
|1
|16
|13
|11
|Orlando
|4
|3
|4
|16
|14
|13
|Washington
|4
|3
|3
|15
|12
|11
|Louisville
|3
|4
|2
|11
|7
|13
|Reign FC
|3
|6
|1
|10
|8
|13
|Kansas City
|0
|7
|3
|3
|5
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Houston 2, North Carolina 1
Gotham FC 3, Washington 2
Chicago 3, Reign FC 1
Portland 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.