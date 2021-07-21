Alexa
NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7
Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15
North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8
Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5
Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11
Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13
Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11
Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13
Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13
Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 17

Houston 2, North Carolina 1

Sunday, July 18

Gotham FC 3, Washington 2

Chicago 3, Reign FC 1

Portland 2, Orlando 1

Friday, July 23

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-22 00:00 GMT+08:00

