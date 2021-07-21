Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bank of England sets itself 'stretching' diversity targets

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 22:03
Bank of England sets itself 'stretching' diversity targets

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England said Wednesday it has set itself “stretching” targets to increase ethnic diversity within its ranks after falling just short of its aims for female representation at the end of 2020.

The 327-year-old central bank said in a statement that it realized last year following George Floyd's murder by a police officer in the United States and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that it needed to do more to increase the range of voices within its walls in the heart of London.

“As a first step towards building a more diverse workforce, we have set ourselves new and stretching targets to increase ethnic diversity,” the bank said.

It added that the targets for February 2028 mean it “can be held accountable for its actions.”

One goal calls for 18-20% of senior manager positions to be held by people who are Black, Asian and members of other minority ethnic groups (BAME) and 40-44% to be held by women.

The bank has set other targets to address disproportionately low Black representation, particularly at senior levels. One target is for 10% of the new university graduates the bank hires to be Black or of mixed race.

The statement said the targets, which will be reviewed in 2025, focus on where progress is most needed and reflect a commitment to having more women and ethnic minority employees in senior management but also in ensuring that that the “pipeline of talent is diverse.”

The bank, which sets interest rates and oversees financial stability in Britain, also acknowledged that it did not achieve its 2020 goal of greater female representation. For example, only 31.7% of senior managers were women instead of the 35% aimed for.

“Making the bank a genuinely inclusive workplace is integral to getting the day job right," Andrew Bailey, the bank's governor, said. “We need people to bring their different experiences to the table, and to represent fully the people of this country.”

The bank commissioned a review of ethnic diversity and inclusion in September. It said at the time the review had two overarching aims: to ensure the bank is on “the right path, with momentum, towards attracting and retaining an ethnically diverse workforce at all levels; and for the bank to be a BAME employer of choice.”

Updated : 2021-07-22 00:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption