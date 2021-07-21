Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden to meet next month with private sector on cyber issues

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/21 21:04
President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David....

President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David....

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and members of his national security team plan to meet next month with business executives about cybersecurity, an official said Wednesday.

The Aug. 25 meeting comes as the White House is scrambling to help companies protect against ransomware attacks from Russia-based criminal syndicates and as the administration also confronts an aggressive cybersecurity threat from the Chinese government.

A National Security Council spokesperson disclosed the meeting, but did not identify the business leaders who would be participating. The meeting will focus on “how we can work together to collectively improve the nation’s cybersecurity.”

The administration has already been working with the private sector to promote better cybersecurity safeguards and resiliency. It has launched an initiative aimed at improving standards for critical sectors like electricity, and worked with Microsoft after a global hack detected earlier this year that affected tens of thousands of computer systems.

Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call earlier this month that he must do more to crack down on ransomware attacks emanating from Russia. Criminal hackers in recent months have launched attacks against a massive fuel pipeline, resulting in a gas shortage, and the world's largest meat-processing company.

But China's cyber activities remain an urgent concern for the administration. On Monday, the administration blamed Chinese hackers for the breach of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of using criminal contract hackers who have carried out operations for their own financial benefit.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Updated : 2021-07-21 22:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption