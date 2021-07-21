Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gunmen release 100 kidnapped victims in northwest Nigeria

By SAM OLUKOYA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/21 20:39
Gunmen release 100 kidnapped victims in northwest Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen in northwest Nigeria have released 100 kidnapped victims, many of them nursing mothers and children, who had been held captive for about six weeks.

Police spokesman in Zamfara State, Mohammed Shehu, said Wednesday that the victims had been abducted from Manawa village on June 8.

The government “successfully secured the unconditional release of the victims” without paying any ransom, he said.

Armed gangs operate in Zamfara and other states in northwestern and north-central Nigeria.

The bandits who normally kidnap for ransom are blamed for the recent spate of mass abductions of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria.

About 800 children have been abducted from their schools since February when 27 boys and some teachers were taken from a college in Kagara, in Niger state.

The most recent incident of mass abductions occurred July 5, when 120 students were taken from the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna. Those children are still being held.

Updated : 2021-07-21 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption