Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SSW;10;80%;69%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;106;97;Sunny and very warm;108;96;SSE;10;37%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;96;76;Sunny and breezy;97;76;W;18;42%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;84;74;Sunny and nice;85;71;E;11;43%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partial sunshine;76;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;NNE;8;64%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;62;55;Periods of rain;67;55;ESE;5;77%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;104;81;Sunny and very warm;102;78;ENE;7;14%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;82;57;Sunny and very warm;87;58;ENE;8;40%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;54;Sunny and very warm;84;60;ENE;7;42%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;94;80;Sunny and less humid;89;76;N;11;38%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds, p.m. rain;57;53;Showers around;61;48;SSW;7;84%;71%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;119;89;Breezy in the a.m.;110;86;NNW;13;18%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;73;High clouds;92;75;S;6;64%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A little a.m. rain;76;69;A p.m. t-storm;74;69;W;14;80%;71%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A passing shower;91;80;A stray shower;90;81;SW;9;72%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid;84;73;Sunny and breezy;85;73;W;13;65%;0%;10

Beijing, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;73;A t-storm or two;84;73;SSE;4;82%;72%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;NE;6;62%;27%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;70;62;Partial sunshine;72;58;W;7;60%;12%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;62;52;A little a.m. rain;61;53;SE;7;81%;82%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;81;56;Partly sunny, nice;80;53;ESE;11;51%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and nice;79;60;Partly sunny;81;60;N;7;44%;2%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine, pleasant;76;57;Nice with sunshine;74;55;NE;5;73%;7%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;83;63;Partial sunshine;82;64;ESE;6;45%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;78;57;Partly sunny;81;59;ESE;5;51%;5%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;59;44;Mostly cloudy;62;50;N;7;80%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;86;64;Sunshine, pleasant;86;64;NE;6;30%;4%;10

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;90;79;High clouds;90;79;NE;12;67%;6%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;101;78;Sunshine and warm;97;78;NNW;7;38%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Downpours;56;46;Partly sunny;55;41;SE;8;57%;26%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;81;67;A couple of showers;77;66;SSE;5;75%;73%;9

Chennai, India;A p.m. shower or two;91;82;Breezy in the a.m.;94;81;WSW;13;59%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Not as warm;76;65;A t-storm around;82;74;S;6;66%;64%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in spots;89;81;Afternoon showers;88;80;WSW;10;78%;94%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;69;57;Mostly sunny;69;58;W;7;66%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;88;80;Some sun, pleasant;87;77;WNW;13;74%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;Variable clouds;90;73;Partly sunny;93;78;S;6;54%;21%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;86;69;Nice with some sun;84;69;S;11;76%;30%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;93;80;A thunderstorm;87;79;ESE;8;89%;88%;3

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;93;64;Partly sunny;94;67;SSW;5;33%;30%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brief a.m. showers;98;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SE;9;73%;76%;12

Dili, East Timor;Some sunshine;90;70;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;5;57%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine and nice;77;58;Partly sunny;76;60;E;8;70%;5%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;72;Mostly sunny;96;74;NNE;7;19%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;78;71;Sunny and pleasant;80;72;NE;5;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;An a.m. thunderstorm;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SSE;4;76%;70%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;72;51;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;SE;6;29%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;75;Mostly sunny;87;77;ENE;9;74%;12%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;69;52;Partly sunny, breezy;75;55;WNW;15;48%;14%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;88;79;Showers;89;79;WSW;11;75%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;85;81;A t-storm around;91;80;SW;6;71%;54%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;76;Breezy with some sun;87;76;ENE;18;54%;65%;13

Hyderabad, India;A downpour;76;67;A t-storm or two;74;70;WSW;9;94%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;88;74;Sunshine and nice;90;75;NE;7;67%;28%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;84;73;A morning shower;80;72;NE;11;63%;46%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A t-storm around;91;75;SE;6;70%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;99;91;Hazy sunshine;95;92;SSE;12;56%;24%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;62;31;Sunny, but colder;48;28;S;11;33%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;Mostly sunny, nice;90;66;NE;7;16%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;92;85;Breezy with hazy sun;96;84;WSW;15;62%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;79;69;Humid with t-storms;82;70;S;4;85%;98%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Cloudy;85;76;Partly sunny;89;78;S;14;47%;42%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, not as warm;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;NNW;10;51%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;ENE;13;60%;45%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;WSW;6;54%;8%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;92;83;Afternoon showers;93;83;ESE;6;75%;100%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;Sun and clouds;93;78;ENE;6;65%;64%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;58;27;Mild with sunshine;59;27;ENE;7;34%;12%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;85;76;Decreasing clouds;85;75;SW;6;71%;67%;8

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;66;61;Partial sunshine;66;61;SSE;8;73%;4%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;Mostly sunny;83;64;NW;8;55%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm around;84;63;Mostly sunny;81;60;E;7;54%;5%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;Partly sunny;90;68;S;6;48%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;70;W;6;73%;1%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;100;73;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;WSW;6;22%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;84;A thunderstorm;89;82;WSW;13;72%;78%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;Brief a.m. showers;88;76;NNE;4;75%;74%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;85;80;A couple of t-storms;85;80;WSW;14;83%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;54;45;Mostly cloudy;53;44;N;12;73%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;56;A p.m. t-storm;71;57;W;6;57%;71%;15

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;87;80;A strong t-storm;89;78;SE;7;72%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;76;54;Nice with sunshine;73;57;WNW;8;46%;5%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;84;76;A couple of showers;84;76;SSW;14;73%;82%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;41;Some sun;59;49;N;8;82%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;71;60;Partly sunny;76;61;WNW;3;52%;38%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;75;61;Nice with sunshine;72;60;WNW;9;35%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Breezy with t-storms;84;81;A couple of t-storms;84;80;WSW;14;88%;86%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;71;53;Partly sunny;76;54;E;7;53%;27%;11

New York, United States;A strong t-storm;84;68;Partly sunny;82;67;NNW;8;43%;5%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;96;75;Sunny and hot;97;76;W;7;43%;5%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;Sunny and warm;80;60;NE;6;58%;2%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;W;6;47%;12%;7

Oslo, Norway;Nice with sunshine;74;55;Mostly sunny;82;57;SSE;5;49%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny;78;57;NW;9;50%;24%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;83;78;An afternoon shower;83;78;E;12;78%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;89;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;NW;7;83%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;A few showers;89;74;ENE;6;75%;79%;11

Paris, France;Sunny;84;65;Mostly sunny;83;66;ENE;7;51%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers around;63;49;Partly sunny;62;54;W;6;72%;58%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;92;80;Mostly cloudy;90;81;SW;10;65%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray t-shower;87;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SE;14;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Some sun, less humid;97;74;A t-storm around;96;72;ESE;6;43%;42%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds;70;59;Some sun, pleasant;73;61;SE;3;55%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;93;75;Hot and humid;95;72;NW;5;61%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;69;51;Cloudy;67;51;SSE;8;51%;44%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;65;Mostly sunny;82;68;W;5;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;78;70;Showers around;78;68;S;10;79%;86%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Areas of low clouds;58;53;Rain and drizzle;58;54;SE;11;83%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;W;9;49%;15%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;70;59;Sunny and beautiful;74;60;ENE;6;70%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;111;95;Hot;112;94;SSE;7;16%;7%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;WSW;8;43%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Thickening clouds;69;57;Breezy in the p.m.;72;59;WNW;12;49%;66%;3

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;68;56;Breezy in the p.m.;67;56;SW;15;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;82;68;A couple of t-storms;80;68;ENE;9;73%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;Breezy with a shower;87;78;E;15;69%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;A thunderstorm;80;61;NNE;6;79%;63%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Cool with some sun;71;57;A heavy thunderstorm;69;58;N;7;76%;89%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy, not as warm;68;36;Some sun;71;36;SSE;3;42%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;N;9;72%;54%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;NNW;7;57%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Clearing;69;54;Mostly sunny;71;52;NE;7;55%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;Sunny and very hot;97;74;SSW;4;51%;6%;11

Shanghai, China;Seasonably hot;91;81;Cloudy and windy;90;81;ENE;20;72%;68%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm around;90;81;SSE;11;70%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, windy;78;53;Partial sunshine;79;54;NNW;8;55%;6%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;86;79;A shower;86;80;E;13;69%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Partly sunny;80;58;ENE;10;43%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy;58;43;Partly sunny;63;49;NNW;9;55%;25%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;91;83;Some wind and rain;88;81;WNW;19;80%;89%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;Partly sunny, breezy;73;62;W;15;52%;14%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;NNE;7;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;97;73;A strong t-storm;87;70;NW;14;64%;56%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;99;82;Sunny and very warm;100;84;SSE;7;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;79;Mostly sunny;86;79;WSW;9;52%;3%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and hot;94;66;Sunny and very warm;96;67;ESE;5;33%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;93;77;Mostly sunny, warm;93;77;S;8;54%;19%;11

Toronto, Canada;Not as warm;75;62;Becoming cloudy;74;62;N;7;58%;14%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;84;73;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;ENE;4;63%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sun;91;71;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;SSW;7;36%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;70;53;Mostly sunny;70;43;N;8;63%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;73;58;Nice with some sun;73;57;E;5;49%;13%;8

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;75;60;Partial sunshine;79;60;NW;5;45%;2%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;89;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;SW;5;79%;84%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray thunderstorm;74;53;Nice with sunshine;73;57;W;7;50%;15%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy;72;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;WNW;8;55%;14%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;58;54;Winds subsiding;58;49;S;19;86%;89%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy thunderstorms;86;78;A couple of t-storms;87;78;SSW;10;80%;85%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;102;72;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;NNE;6;35%;55%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-07-21 21:18 GMT+08:00

