Taipei to reopen public kindergartens, daycare classes from July 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government announced on Wednesday (July 21) that public kindergartens and daycare classes will reopen at an initial capacity of 50% starting from July 27, CNA reported.

Taipei Department of Education Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that public kindergartens and daycare classes in the city will resume operations from July 27 to Aug. 9 on a trial basis. Any adjustments to the reopening will be made based on the development of the epidemic situation, he added.

According to the department’s plans, the kindergartens and daycare classes must initially operate at 50% capacity. Therefore, priority will be given to children of parents from the following groups — medical personnel, police officers, firefighters, low-income and mid-income families, dual-income couples with no relatives to take care of the children, and people evaluated as in need of childcare on a case-by-case basis, per CNA.

With regard to school playing fields, Tseng said they will reopen on July 31, but people will be required to wear a mask and leave contact tracing information. Field capacity will be limited at 75%, while swimming pools and individual sporting facilities will remain closed, the commissioner added.