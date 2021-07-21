Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei to reopen public kindergartens, daycare classes from July 27

Kindergartens, daycare classes must initially operate at 50% capacity

  331
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 20:56
Taipei to reopen public kindergartens, daycare classes from July 27

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government announced on Wednesday (July 21) that public kindergartens and daycare classes will reopen at an initial capacity of 50% starting from July 27, CNA reported.

Taipei Department of Education Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing that public kindergartens and daycare classes in the city will resume operations from July 27 to Aug. 9 on a trial basis. Any adjustments to the reopening will be made based on the development of the epidemic situation, he added.

According to the department’s plans, the kindergartens and daycare classes must initially operate at 50% capacity. Therefore, priority will be given to children of parents from the following groups — medical personnel, police officers, firefighters, low-income and mid-income families, dual-income couples with no relatives to take care of the children, and people evaluated as in need of childcare on a case-by-case basis, per CNA.

With regard to school playing fields, Tseng said they will reopen on July 31, but people will be required to wear a mask and leave contact tracing information. Field capacity will be limited at 75%, while swimming pools and individual sporting facilities will remain closed, the commissioner added.
kindergarten
reopening
COVID-19
Taipei Department of Education
playing fields
daycare classes

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
2021/07/21 14:17
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
2021/07/20 18:47
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
2021/07/20 17:25
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
2021/07/20 16:19
Ratio of young adults with COVID rising in Taiwan
Ratio of young adults with COVID rising in Taiwan
2021/07/20 16:12

Updated : 2021-07-21 22:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption