Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei City mulls phased easing of COVID restrictions

City mayor urges caution before eventually lowering alert level next week

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 20:29
Mayor Hou Yu-ih mulls a phased return to Level 2 for New Taipei City. (CNA, New Taipei City photo) 

Mayor Hou Yu-ih mulls a phased return to Level 2 for New Taipei City. (CNA, New Taipei City photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With hopes rising that Taiwan may end the Level 3 COVID alert next week, New Taipei City is urging caution, reports said Wednesday (July 21).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) raised the alert to Level 3 in mid-May after new domestic infections rose to more than 100 a day. After peaking at more than 500, a gradual decline to fewer than 20 a day has given rise to optimism that the current extension of the alert until July 26 might be the last one.

However, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) on Wednesday recommended a phased approach to the easing of COVID restrictions, CNA reported. He based his concern on the fact that it took only four days for the number of local infections in the city to balloon from just a few to more than a hundred daily in May, while it took four weeks to see a decline back to single figures.

While Hou said he would respect the CECC’s decision expected within two days, he added that his government had been discussing alternative proposals for a gradual change from Level 3 to Level 2. Though he did not reveal details about the possibilities, the mayor said the easing of the restrictions would come in stages, befitting the local situation in New Taipei City.

When the CECC first announced a decision to allow indoor dining at restaurants to resume from July 13, Hou was one of the first to reject the move. Eventually all but one region, Penghu County, followed suit in maintaining the ban.

The current Level 3 alert bans gatherings of more than five people indoors and more than 10 people outdoors, while mask wearing is compulsory outside of the home.

Despite Hou’s caution, New Taipei City nevertheless announced that from July 22, it would accept online reservations to visit five museums and one park that had been closed due to the COVID outbreaks. The list included a ceramics museum in Yingge, a gold museum in Ruifang, a tea museum in Pinglin, museums in Bali and Danshui, and the Lin Family gardens in Banqiao, CNA reported.
New Taipei City
Hou Yu-ih
Level 3 COVID alert
Level 2 alert
COVID-19
museums

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
Taiwan's Medigen could be up to 90% effective against COVID: Expert
2021/07/20 18:47
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
COVID case worked out for 1 hour in Taipei World Gym
2021/07/20 17:25
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
Ineligible for pandemic subsidies, foreign teachers in Taiwan feeling abandoned
2021/07/20 16:19
Ratio of young adults with COVID rising in Taiwan
Ratio of young adults with COVID rising in Taiwan
2021/07/20 16:12
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
Taiwan reports 18 local COVID cases, 4 deaths
2021/07/20 14:25

Updated : 2021-07-21 21:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption