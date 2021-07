Wednesday At Roy Emerson Arena Gstaad, Switzerland Purse: €419,470 Surface: Red clay GSTAAD, SWITZERLAND (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Swiss Open at Roy Emerson Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Laslo Djere (7), Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. David Pel and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 0-0, ret.

Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-4, 6-4.