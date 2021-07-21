Alexa
Alun Wyn Jones to captain Lions in 1st test vs South Africa

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 17:38
British and Irish Lions' captain Alun Wyn Jones holds the trophy at the end the friendly rugby match between British and Irish Lions and Japan at the ...

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions for their opening test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Welsh lock recovered from a dislocated left shoulder that had originally ruled him out of the tour and will be making his 10 successive test appearance for the Lions.

Jones’ inclusion in the starting lineup announced Wednesday comes after he played 25 minutes in the Lions' final warmup match against the Stormers over the weekend, with head coach Warren Gatland and his team seemingly satisfied with his fitness.

The fit-again Robbie Henshaw also starts as he partners Elliot Daly in midfield, while Danny Biggar and Ali Price are paired together at halfback.

There is no place in the matchday 23 for in-form winger Josh Adams or loose forward Taulupe Faletau.

The team: Stuart Hogg, Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Robbie Henshaw, Duhan van der Merwe, Danny Biggar, Ali Price; Jack Conan, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson, Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-21 19:00 GMT+08:00

