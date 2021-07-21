Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

White's 2 goals give Britain 2-0 win over Chile in Tokyo

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 17:40
Britain's Ellen White (9) scores her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, ...
Britain's Ellen White celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednes...
Britain's Ellen White, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 S...
Players of Britain celebrate after Ellen White scoring their side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympi...

Britain's Ellen White (9) scores her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, ...

Britain's Ellen White celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednes...

Britain's Ellen White, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 S...

Players of Britain celebrate after Ellen White scoring their side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympi...

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Ellen White scored a pair of goals and Britain opened the Olympic women's soccer tournament with a 2-0 victory over Chile on Wednesday.

Lauren Hemp's header put the ball in front of White for a close-in goal in the 18th minute. White's second goal was a volley to the far post in the 75th.

Chile, ranked No. 37 in the world, was making its Olympic debut. Known as La Roja, Chile qualified for Tokyo by beating Cameroon 2-1 in a two-legged intercontinental playoff.

Britain’s roster for Tokyo is composed mostly of English players, but Kim Little and Caroline Weir are from Scotland and Sophia Ingle is from Wales.

Because British Olympic teams include Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland, all four must be in agreement to participate. The only other Olympics that has included a British team was London in 2012.

England, ranked No. 6, was among the top three UEFA finishers at the 2019 World Cup, which earned Britain its spot.

Britain faces Japan and Chile plays Canada on Saturday in Sapporo as group play continues.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-21 19:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Typhoon In-Fa will bring heavy rain to Taiwan starting today
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption