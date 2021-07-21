Taiwan CECC mulls trials on mixing domestic COVID vaccine with others

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is mulling whether to conduct a small-scale study on mixing the domestic COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC) with other brands of vaccines.

The idea is being considered now that the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the domestic vaccine has been approved, CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said on Wednesday (July 21), per CNA.

Members of the Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Ministry of Health and Welfare have been hoping to get their hands on concrete evidence before they propose any guidance about the practice.

Currently, National Taiwan University Hospital and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital have been conducting studies on mixing AstraZeneca (AZ) and Moderna shots. In the future, there will be plans to study mixing the AZ with the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine, or with a domestic vaccine, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said, adding that mix-and-match trials of various COVID-19 vaccines have been assessed and are being carried out.

Chang said there are reliable international studies about mixing AZ and BNT shots, making trials in Taiwan redundant. However, a lack of data on mixing AZ and Moderna necessitated domestic trials, he added.