Taiwan to issue sea warning for Typhoon In-Fa at 8:30 p.m.

Northern Taiwan likely to see heavy rain from Typhoon In-Fa from July 22-24

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 18:25
Satellite image of Typhoon In-Fa. (Windy.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon In-Fa (烟花) intensifies and nears the waters off the coast of northeast Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is planning on issuing a sea warning at 8:30 p.m. tonight (July 21).

As of 2 p.m. this afternoon, Typhoon In-Fa was located at 24.3 degrees north latitude and 127.1 degrees east longitude moving west-southwest at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour (kph). It had a radius of 180 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 136 kph with gusts of up to 172 kph.

The CWB bureau this afternoon announced that it will issue a sea warning for the typhoon at 8:30 p.m. this evening. CWB forecaster Lin Ping-yu (林秉煜) said that because the projected path for In-Fa has veered just to the north of Taiwan, the probability that it will make landfall in the country has diminished.

However, he said that the typhoon's periphery will affect Taiwan from Thursday through Saturday (July 22-24). Lin predicted that the tropical cyclone will bring heavy rains on Thursday to northern Taiwan, localized rain to central and southern Taiwan, and afternoon thunderstorms to eastern Taiwan.

Lin said that In-Fa will come closest to Taiwan from Friday to Saturday when precipitation will be the most intense. Lin predicted that northern Taiwan could see as much as 200 millimeters of rain per day, while central Taiwan and Yilan could also see heavy downpours, with brief showers and thunderstorms likely in the rest of the country.
Updated : 2021-07-21 19:00 GMT+08:00

