Enjoy new flavors with Take Regent Home’s new gourmet selections

From June 1 until now, Regent Taipei’s online ordering platform, Take Regent Home serviced over 42,000 customers. Each restaurant has curated new dishes every week to refresh and satisfy our customer’s tastebuds with newly available options! Enjoy a 10% discount on all takeaway purchases made through Regent Taipei’s English Online Ordering System!

For this week, Head Chef Max Wo, from Silks House, a Michelin Guide restaurant, has taken the popular Roasted Duck to another level by launching, Roasted Duck in Four and Five Ways! Aside from sliced ​​duck skin with green onion, cucumber, and sweet sauce in pancake wrap, tender roasted duck legs, savory sous-vide rice noodle in duck bone soup, duck racks with ginger and scallions, and a crispy deep-fried boneless duck with taro puree are all available for you to savor.

Silks House has also launched a new version of its signature dish, Empress Lobster Stock with King Crab Meat & Seafood. Introducing Queensland Grouper Stock with Seasonal Vegetables, where giant grouper, scallops, mushrooms, and many more nutritious vegetables, and fish bones are boiled together to create a sumptuous milky white stock. This luxurious stock is topped with fried rice puffs to add texture and flavor, creating the ultimate gourmet experience.

Executive Dim Sum Chef Dicky Ng has created a Signature Cantonese Dim Sum Set that includes Chinese Turnip Pastry, Glutinous Rice Dumpling with Pork, and many more popular dim sum selections. For a healthy and organic meal, Silks House has also prepared a Seasonal Vegetable Combination where ten types of vegetables are offered on a platter. The Cordyceps Abalone Chicken Soup is the perfect soup for the summertime heat. This nutritious soup includes top-quality abalone, local chicken from Hualien, cordyceps flowers, jujube, and many more healthy ingredients.

Robin’s Teppanyaki, a Michelin Guide restaurant, has launched a series of new dishes curated by Executive Chef James Chen. Japanese Wagyu A5 Rib Eye Steak & Lobster Set (for two) uses the pinnacle of the steak world, Japanese Wagyu Beef, paired with truffle abalone, specialty salad, soup, and a signature teppanyaki fried rice. This gourmet set is also available with many more beef options – filet mignon, rib eye, and sirloin.

Along with all the new savory selection, Regent Taipei’s Executive Pastry Chef, Nicolas Pelloie, has created a Creamy Souffle Swiss Roll. A moist and airy sponge cake paired with airy and soft cream and other carefully selected ingredients. The finished filling creates the ultimate refreshing and sweet dessert to enjoy.