Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City promotes fruit in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Guavas and other fruit from Kaohsiung City went on sale in Singapore both online and at local supermarket outlets, reports said Wednesday (July 21).

The city saw select, quality fruit featured on the online RedMart platform, part of e-commerce company Lazada, while the Sheng Siong supermarket chain will hold a special promotion from July 23-25 where visitors can taste the products, UDN reported.

Following years of sales, agricultural produce from Kaohsiung has already built up a fixed group of consumers in Singapore and Malaysia, according to the city’s officials. With the mobilization of the RedMart app, consumers in Singapore will be able to receive the guavas at home within two hours of registering the purchase.

One of the country’s largest supermarket chains, FairPrice, will continue to sell pineapples, guavas, watermelons, and other seasonal fruit, helping to raise the image of Kaohsiung as a purveyor of tasty and quality fruit, city officials said.