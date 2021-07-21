Alexa
New Taipei suffered NT$50 billion worth of damage from COVID

Mayor wants to create more jobs by attracting investors to city

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 17:09
New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (front left) during visit to goods bank. 

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (front left) during visit to goods bank.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused NT$50.32 billion (US$1.79 billion) in economic damage to New Taipei, the city will try and attract more investors to create new jobs, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Wednesday (July 21).

He named wholesale, retail, food service, hospitality and bus transportation as some of the worst-hit sectors of the local economy, UDN reported. The mayor promised the city would assist those sectors with their necessary transformation and help the unemployed find new jobs.

New Taipei City’s three key policies for the near future would be the promotion of an economy for the common people, digital transformation, and job creation, Hou said. In the long term, the next 10 years should see a “golden decade” launched by creativity, low carbon emissions, smart city initiatives, and an influx of residents from other areas, he added.

The city government has also spotlighted its subsidies of up to NT$11,800 to help unemployed parents and its cuts to rental fees for market stallholders and small businesses.
