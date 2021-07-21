Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Casas, Frazier lead US over collegians in last Olympic prep

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 15:18
FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Todd Frazier plays during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detr...

FILE - In this Thursday, April 22, 2021, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Todd Frazier plays during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detr...

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Boston Red Sox minor leaguer Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the first inning and drove in three runs, and Todd Frazier had a tiebreaking single to lead the U.S. Olympic team over a college national team 5-2 Tuesday night to complete a three-game exhibition sweep.

Brooks Lee of Cal Poly SLO homered on the second pitch of the game from Toronto minor leaguer Simeon Woods-Richardson, who allowed two runs and four hits in three innings while striking out seven. Woods-Richardson gave up a tying single to Virginia Tech's Gavin Cross in the third.

Tampa Bay prospect Shane Baz, who pitched a perfect inning in the July 11 Futures Game at Denver's Coors Field, allowed three hits in three scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the win.

Cleveland minor leaguer Anthony Gose pitched a one-hit eighth, and former Yankees and White Sox closer David Robertson struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Frazier, released by Pittsburgh in May, hit a two-out single in the fourth off Virginia's Nate Savino to drive in Nick Allen, who had doubled.

Casas hit a run-scoring single in the seventh and scored on a single by Milwaukee minor leaguer Jamie Westbrook.

The U.S. won Sunday’s opener 8-3, and 1-0 on Monday.

Managed by Mike Scioscia, the Americans play their Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-21 17:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her