Tokyo 2020 chief Muto does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021, file photo, a woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics display at the Tok... FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021, file photo, a woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics display at the Tokyo Metropolitan government in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the undesirable distinction of being the first Games to be held with no spectators. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, which starts on Friday.

Asked at a news conference if the Games might still be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.