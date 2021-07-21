Alexa
Tokyo 2020 chief Muto does not rule out 11th-hour cancellation of Games

By REUTERS
2021/07/21 15:43
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021, file photo, a woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics display at the Tok...

The head of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, which starts on Friday.

Asked at a news conference if the Games might still be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers if necessary.
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizing committee
Toshiro Muto

