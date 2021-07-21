Alexa
Adolescents ages 12-18 to be eligible for Pfizer-BNT shots in Taiwan

10 million doses of BNT vaccine purchased by private sector expected to arrive after September

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 16:52
Adolescents ages 12-18 to be eligible for Pfizer-BNT shots in Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Adolescents ages 12-18 in Taiwan will be eligible for vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine in the near future, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said on Tuesday (July 21).

Hon Hai founder Terry Gou's (郭台銘) YongLin Foundation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) have successfully purchased a total of 10 million doses of the BNT vaccine, which will be donated to the government to benefit the public. The doses are expected to arrive in Taiwan after September, according to CNA.

The BNT vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that Phase 3 trial results demonstrated to be effective and safe for participants aged 12 and up. However, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only approved emergency usage authorization (EUA) for the vaccine for adults 18 and older.

Even so, Chou told the media on Tuesday that the government will make adolescents between 12 and 18 years of age eligible for the BNT shots.

The private sector’s BNT vaccine procurement is still ongoing, and when it reaches a certain stage, the CDC will apply to the FDA for a permit to import the shots as well as to include adolescents as vaccine recipients, the CDC head said.
Updated : 2021-07-21 17:17 GMT+08:00

