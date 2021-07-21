Alexa
Japan, South Korea join US in reaffirming Taiwan Strait peace

US deputy secretary of state discusses regional issues with Japanese, South Korean counterparts in Tokyo

  167
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/21 16:30
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (left) and South Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday (July 20) met with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun in Tokyo, where they stressed the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Sherman, who is on her second Asian tour in less than two months, and her counterparts discussed how to overcome various 21st-century global challenges together, including climate change, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic resilience and recovery. During the trilateral meeting, they touched on the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to a U.S. Department of State press release.

The three officials reaffirmed their opposition to all activities that “undermine, destabilize, or threaten the rules-based international order.” They also stressed the need to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific and rejected any unilateral changes to the status quo in the East China Sea, the press release said. Additionally, Sherman, Mori, and Choi promised to “maintain respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and beyond.”

Sherman will head to Seoul next before ending her trip in Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar. She visited Indonesia, Cambodia, and Thailand in late May and early June, Reuters reported.
Taiwan Strait
cross-strait
peace
U.S.
Japan
South Korea
Wendy Sherman

Updated : 2021-07-21 17:17 GMT+08:00

