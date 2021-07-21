Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

United States 2, Italy 0

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 14:47
United States 2, Italy 0

United States 2, Italy 0

Italy United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 22 0 1 0 Totals 21 2 5 2
Andrea Howard rf 3 0 0 0 Haylie Mc Cleney cf 2 0 1 0
Amanda Fama ss 3 0 0 0 Janie Reed lf 1 0 0 1
Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0 Amanda Chidester rf-dp 3 0 1 0
Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0 Valerie Arioto 1b 2 1 1 0
Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0 Ali Aguilar 2b 1 0 0 0
Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0 Michelle Moultrie dp-rf 3 0 1 1
Marta Gasparotto 1b 2 0 0 0 Delaney Spaulding ss 3 0 0 0
Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cf 2 0 0 0 Kelsey Stewart 3b 3 0 0 0
Laura Vigna lf 2 0 0 0 Aubree Munro c 2 1 1 0
Rachel Garcia ph 1 0 0 0

Italy 000 000 0 0
United States 000 110 x 2

E_Longhi (2). LOB_United States 7, Italy 3. S_Reed (1). SH_Reed (1). SB_Aguilar (1), Reed (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Italy
Greta Cecchetti L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 2 1
Alexia Lacatena 2 1 0 0 1 1
IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Monica Abbott S, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cat Osterman W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 0 9

HBP_by Osterman (Carosone, Filler)

Umpires_Home, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; First, Frankie Billingsley, Canada; Second, Miki Yabe, Japan; Third, Mariana Prins, Netherlands.

T_1:39.

Updated : 2021-07-21 15:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption
Taiwanese woman pursues full-body tattoo dream despite pandemic interruption