United States 2, Italy 0

|Italy
|United States
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|22
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|21
|2
|5
|2
|Andrea Howard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haylie Mc Cleney cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Amanda Fama ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Janie Reed lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Carosone dp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Amanda Chidester rf-dp
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Erika Piancastelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valerie Arioto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Giulia Longhi 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ali Aguilar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrea Filler 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Michelle Moultrie dp-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Marta Gasparotto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Delaney Spaulding ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelsey Stewart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Laura Vigna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aubree Munro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rachel Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Italy
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|United States
|000
|110
|x
|—
|2
E_Longhi (2). LOB_United States 7, Italy 3. S_Reed (1). SH_Reed (1). SB_Aguilar (1), Reed (1)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Italy
|Greta Cecchetti L, 0-1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Alexia Lacatena
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|Monica Abbott S, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cat Osterman W, 1-0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
HBP_by Osterman (Carosone, Filler)
Umpires_Home, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; First, Frankie Billingsley, Canada; Second, Miki Yabe, Japan; Third, Mariana Prins, Netherlands.
T_1:39.