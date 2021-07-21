United States 2, Italy 0

Italy United States ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 22 0 1 0 Totals 21 2 5 2 Andrea Howard rf 3 0 0 0 Haylie Mc Cleney cf 2 0 1 0 Amanda Fama ss 3 0 0 0 Janie Reed lf 1 0 0 1 Emily Carosone dp 2 0 0 0 Amanda Chidester rf-dp 3 0 1 0 Erika Piancastelli c 3 0 0 0 Valerie Arioto 1b 2 1 1 0 Giulia Longhi 3b 3 0 0 0 Ali Aguilar 2b 1 0 0 0 Andrea Filler 2b 2 0 1 0 Michelle Moultrie dp-rf 3 0 1 1 Marta Gasparotto 1b 2 0 0 0 Delaney Spaulding ss 3 0 0 0 Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cf 2 0 0 0 Kelsey Stewart 3b 3 0 0 0 Laura Vigna lf 2 0 0 0 Aubree Munro c 2 1 1 0 Rachel Garcia ph 1 0 0 0

Italy 000 000 0 — 0 United States 000 110 x — 2

E_Longhi (2). LOB_United States 7, Italy 3. S_Reed (1). SH_Reed (1). SB_Aguilar (1), Reed (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Italy Greta Cecchetti L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 2 1 Alexia Lacatena 2 1 0 0 1 1

IP H R ER BB SO United States Monica Abbott S, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cat Osterman W, 1-0 6 1 0 0 0 9

HBP_by Osterman (Carosone, Filler)

Umpires_Home, Ayaka Sasajima, Japan; First, Frankie Billingsley, Canada; Second, Miki Yabe, Japan; Third, Mariana Prins, Netherlands.

T_1:39.