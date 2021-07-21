Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Daimler says chip shortage could dent 2021 sales

By REUTERS
2021/07/21 14:36
 A Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle is displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. (Photo...

 A Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept vehicle is displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. (Photo...

LONDON (Reuters) -A global shortage of semiconductor chips will dent car sales in the second half of 2021, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG said on Wednesday, but left unchanged its profit margin outlook for the year.

Daimler is among the major carmakers that have had to cut back production this year because of the shortage spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The shortage comes as demand for cars has spiked during the global economy’s recovery from the ravages of COVID-19, sending up prices of both new and used vehicles as inventories shrink.

Mercedes-Benz car sales in the second quarter jumped 27%, with a 54% jump in Europe, Daimler’s second market after China.

The company said it now expects full-year car sales to be in line with 2020 levels. Previously the German carmaker had said it expected car unit sales this year to be significantly above last year’s.

The company also confirmed on Wednesday that second-quarter adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were 5.42 billion euros ($6.38 billion), with car and truck divisions beating analyst targets.

Daimler reported preliminary results last week.

($1=0.8495 euros)

Updated : 2021-07-21 15:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
CCP channel reposts video threatening to nuke Japan if it defends Taiwan
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man gets jabbed with 3 different COVID vaccines
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
Taiwan 'highly likely' to lower restrictions to Level 2 on July 26
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
3rd round of vaccine registration for Taiwanese, foreigners ends at noon today
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
PLA buff channel calls for breaking Japan into 4 countries if it tries to defend Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Tropical Storm In-Fa intensifies, shifts towards Taiwan
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwanese netizens fume over hotel arrangements for Olympic badminton player Tai
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan's Medigen COVID vaccine gets green light for manufacturing
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
Taiwan man accidentally runs over 2-year-old daughter, killing her
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC
If Taiwan lowers Level 3 alert, restaurants to follow special guidelines: CECC