Dynamo, Whitecaps play to scoreless draw

By Associated Press
2021/07/21 13:47
Houston Dynamo forward Maximiliano Urruti, left, works against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel, right, for the ball during the first half o...
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric makes a save against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, July 20, 2021...
Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero directs teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesd...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Derrick Jones (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) during the first half of an MLS soccer ma...
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo, right, reacts after a missed opportunity to score, as Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) looks on d...
Houston Dynamo forward Maximiliano Urruti, rear, defends against Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo during the first half of an MLS socc...
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) clears the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tues...
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Cristian Gutierrez (3) and Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) hug following an MLS soccer match Tuesday, ...
Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) kneels following the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday, July 20, 2...

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Houston's Maxi Urruti and Vancouver's Cristián Gutiérrez clanged shots off the post as the Dynamo and Whitecaps played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night.

Urruti's shot bounced off the post in the 25th minute. Gutiérrez hit the same post in the 57th minute.

The Dynamo (3-4-7) outshot the Whitecaps (3-7-4) 6-5.

The Whitecaps visit Los Angeles FC on Saturday. The Dynamo travel to San Jose to take on the Earthquakes, also on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-07-21 15:30 GMT+08:00

